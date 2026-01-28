  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife officials horrified after discovering bald eagle with disturbing injury: 'Come forward and let us know what happened'

The random attack flies in the face of much of the progress in the species' recovery.

by Noah Jampol

Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

An unexplained attack on America's iconic national bird, the bald eagle, is compelling officials in Colorado to push for answers.

KCNC reported that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for information regarding the felled bird that was discovered near Croke Reservoir in the Denver area.

"There's a difference between being a licensed waterfowl hunter and being out there and just shooting at any bird that flies across the sky," CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose explained, per CBS Colorado. "And we think that this is probably a case of the latter, and we want somebody to really come forward and let us know what happened here."

The eagle's wing was injured by a ball bearing, typically used in air rifles or slingshots. A group of CPW officials, park rangers, and animal control officers captured the eagle after responding to a call about the fallen bird on a shoreline, per CBS Colorado. It underwent successful surgery and is recovering at a local wildlife rehabilitation center.

Bald eagles are protected under federal laws, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Violating these laws can result in substantial fines and imprisonment.

The random attack flies in the face of much of the progress in the species' recovery. Once threatened by pesticides such as DDT, the bald eagle has had a resurgence since the 1990s.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Bald eagles have become a common sight in Colorado, where they migrate in the winter. Once situated, they lay eggs, cultivate their young, and nest. Van Hoose revealed the state has 350 active eagle nests, and the birds delight nature enthusiasts in the region.

That's why the random shooting confused officials and locals alike, per CBS Colorado.

"They're huge!" Lindsay Reyes, a local who'd seen bald eagles at Croke, reacted.

"That's crazy. That's like, who would shoot an eagle?" asked Eric Sanchez, a student at Front Range Community College who was capturing photos of birds at the reservoir this week.

CPW encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact them, including through an anonymous tipline and email service.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x