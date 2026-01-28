Wildlife officials horrified after discovering bald eagle with disturbing injury: 'Come forward and let us know what happened'

The random attack flies in the face of much of the progress in the species' recovery.

An unexplained attack on America's iconic national bird, the bald eagle, is compelling officials in Colorado to push for answers.

KCNC reported that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for information regarding the felled bird that was discovered near Croke Reservoir in the Denver area.

"There's a difference between being a licensed waterfowl hunter and being out there and just shooting at any bird that flies across the sky," CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose explained, per CBS Colorado. "And we think that this is probably a case of the latter, and we want somebody to really come forward and let us know what happened here."

The eagle's wing was injured by a ball bearing, typically used in air rifles or slingshots. A group of CPW officials, park rangers, and animal control officers captured the eagle after responding to a call about the fallen bird on a shoreline, per CBS Colorado. It underwent successful surgery and is recovering at a local wildlife rehabilitation center.

Bald eagles are protected under federal laws, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Violating these laws can result in substantial fines and imprisonment.

The random attack flies in the face of much of the progress in the species' recovery. Once threatened by pesticides such as DDT, the bald eagle has had a resurgence since the 1990s.

Bald eagles have become a common sight in Colorado, where they migrate in the winter. Once situated, they lay eggs, cultivate their young, and nest. Van Hoose revealed the state has 350 active eagle nests, and the birds delight nature enthusiasts in the region.

That's why the random shooting confused officials and locals alike, per CBS Colorado.

"They're huge!" Lindsay Reyes, a local who'd seen bald eagles at Croke, reacted.

"That's crazy. That's like, who would shoot an eagle?" asked Eric Sanchez, a student at Front Range Community College who was capturing photos of birds at the reservoir this week.

CPW encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact them, including through an anonymous tipline and email service.

