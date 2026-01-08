Officials take on harrowing rescue mission after shocking roadside discovery: 'Thanks to all involved'

Communities and individuals play such an important role in these kinds of rescues.

An American icon was rescued in Jasper County, Iowa, after being found in the middle of the road.

WHO13 reported that a distressed bald eagle "unable to fly" was found by a deputy from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, who took quick action and notified the Jasper County Communications Center.

When more help arrived on the scene, the eagle tried to fly away but was not able to go far, showing clear signs of injury. Iowa Bird Rehabilitation was called for help, and the eagle was captured and taken to their rehab facility for evaluation. IBR told WHO13 that because of the eagle's injuries, she was immediately transported to Saving Our Avian Resources for medical attention.

The incident was shared on the JCSO's Facebook page with a photo of the rescued eagle. SOAR posted an update on its Facebook page, stating that the adult female eagle was believed to have been eating roadkill when it was struck by a car and suffered internal bleeding. Luckily, there were no fractures or elevated blood lead levels. Vitamin K was administered to promote clotting, and the eagle will stay in SOAR's care for continued monitoring.

"Thanks to all involved in this rescue and transport!" SOAR wrote.

Once an endangered species on the verge of extinction, bald eagles are now a major conservation success story. Making a remarkable recovery from population loss due to deforestation, hunting, and pesticides, these beautiful creatures were taken off the endangered species list in 2007 in light of conservation efforts and protective legislation.

Communities and individuals play such an important role in wildlife rescues, as they usually become first responders who set things in motion. Knowing how to respond and who to call can save a life, as shown in several instances across the country.

Another eagle suspected of being hit by a car was rescued in North Carolina, and staff are hopeful they'll eventually be able to release it back into the wild. A bald eagle in Washington is back home in the wild after being treated for a spinal fracture.

Taking local action or donating to climate and animal-friendly causes really does make a difference. This story is proof that small actions are monumental. With lead poisoning becoming a new threat against bald eagles, animal-focused organizations and rehabilitation centers are crucial to keeping this majestic species off the endangered list.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.