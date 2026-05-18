Baby bald eagle is the first to be born in Chicago in over 100 years

A baby bald eagle has hatched within Chicago city limits for the first time in more than a century.

According to AccuWeather, the eaglet emerged April 28 in a nest at Park 597, on the city's Southeast Side near the Calumet River, after birders and the Chicago Park District began tracking nesting activity from an adult pair in February.

Even though sightings of bald eagles in Chicago have become more common, this marks the first successful hatch in the city in more than 100 years.

Park 597 and neighboring Indian Ridge Marsh together make up a 163-acre habitat corridor. Since 2019, the Chicago Park District has put grant money toward invasive species removal, native-plant restoration, and better linking the wetland to the Calumet River.

Those improvements can have a ripple effect. Healthier habitats support birds and other wildlife, help rebuild biodiversity, and give nearby communities access to richer natural spaces within the city.

It is also a reminder that investments in local parks do more than beautify neighborhoods — they can also create real refuge for animals and meaningful outdoor experiences for people.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

The hatch is an encouraging example of the role cities can play in conservation. Urban wildlife success stories can inspire community stewardship, draw greater attention to the value of wetlands and native ecosystems, and build support for protecting the public lands that make these recoveries possible.

The Park District is now asking visitors to give the new family space. According to AccuWeather, people in the area are being told to keep back from the nest, stay on marked trails, and not fly drones, which are not allowed on parkland without a permit. That cooperation could help make this kind of nesting success less of a one-time event and more of a lasting pattern.

The birth is also being celebrated with a naming contest. Chicagoans were able to submit suggestions through May 15. Three finalists will be announced on May 19, and the public will vote to choose the winning name by June 1.

Chicago Park District general superintendent and CEO Carlos Ramirez-Rosa celebrated the hatch while emphasizing that the public has a role in what comes next.

"We'd like it to be a regular occurrence, and for that to happen, we need the public's cooperation to see even more wildlife thrive in our urban parks," he said. "Restoring park habitats to their natural state maximizes positive impact, making experiences like this one truly powerful."

For Chicago, the tiny arrival is a big sign of progress, and it's proof that when communities restore and respect urban nature, wildlife can return in remarkable ways.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.