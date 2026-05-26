'This is an incredibly difficult moment': Bald eagle livestream turns tragic as both chicks die within a day

A beloved bald eagle livestream in Pittsburgh took a devastating turn when both chicks at the Glen Hazel nest died within a day of each other. It was the first time that has happened since the nest began streaming to the public. The local community has followed the parents for years, and the current mother eagle is also showing signs of illness.

USA Today reported that the two eaglets at the Glen Hazel nest, located along the Monongahela River, hatched in early April. The first arrived on April 2, followed by the second on April 4.

According to PixCams, which livestreams the nest, the younger eaglet died on May 17 at 43 days old. The older chick died the following morning, May 18, at 46 days old.

"This is an incredibly difficult moment for everyone who has followed and cared about this nest," PixCams wrote in a Facebook post. "In 14 years of streaming these eagles, we've never experienced a loss like this at Glen Hazel."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that one chick started appearing sick on May 14. It was regurgitating food and was experiencing weakness and lethargy. The mother eagle was later seen displaying similar symptoms.

As of May 18, officials had not confirmed a cause of death. Possible explanations under consideration, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, included avian flu or toxic exposure, such as rodenticide.

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A day later, PixCams also stated on Facebook that it thinks bird flu was the likely cause. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will continue monitoring the situation.

Federal policy generally does not allow intervention in active bald eagle nests unless it grants special permission to a group. PixCams has chosen to not intervene further at the moment to maintain human safety and avoid stressing out the adult eagles.

According to the Post-Gazette, cited by USA Today, only about 50% of young bald eagles survive. The education and rehabilitation partner for the Glen Hazel and U.S. Steel nests, Carol Holmgren, said, "There's high mortality and the natural history is rough."

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