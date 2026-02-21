Video of tourist's disturbing stunt with wild monkeys sparks backlash: 'Conditioning wild animals'

"Going to die by truck after that."

A shocking video of a tourist deliberately baiting wild monkeys in Vietnam is sparking outrage online — and raising concerns about how reckless visitor behavior can endanger both people and wildlife.

The clip shared by the Straits Times (@straitstimesonline) shows a foreign visitor on Da Nang's Son Tra Peninsula who taped bananas to his torso, arms, and legs before walking into an area inhabited by wild monkeys. The stunt quickly drew attention for what many viewers see as blatant disregard for animal welfare and local rules.

Authorities confirmed the incident took place on Son Tra Mountain, a protected area where feeding wildlife is strictly prohibited, and warning signs are posted throughout. Still, the man appeared thrilled as monkeys rushed toward him to grab the fruit from his body.

Staff from a nearby resort reportedly intervened, warning the tourist to stop; he eventually left the scene. After the video began circulating, local officials said they would increase patrols and supervision in the area.

Wildlife experts warn that feeding or teasing animals disrupts their natural behaviors and can lead to dangerous conditioning, making animals associate humans with food. That's not just risky for people — it can be fatal for wildlife. When animals become habituated or aggressive around humans, they're more likely to be injured, relocated, or euthanized, whether they are provoked or not.

Despite years of outreach and education, many tourists continue to ignore wildlife protection rules out of curiosity or for social media content. But these interactions increase the chances of bites, scratches, and disease transmission, while also undermining conservation efforts meant to keep animals wild — and safe.

The video ignited debate online, with many calling for stronger enforcement and consequences for visitors who violate park guidelines.

One commenter wrote, "This is the kind of people who alter animals' behaviour." Someone else pointed out that one of the monkeys is "going to die by truck after that."

Another added, "Conditioning wild animals to associate humans with food sources. Then either when … the population is out of control or … during scarce food source or no access to, they will start raiding home and attack human because they have no fear or caution toward us."

