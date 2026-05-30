Homeowner lets backyard snake stay after online sleuths reveal its true identity

Understanding which snakes are dangerous and which are actually helpful can prevent unnecessary killings.

A backyard snake sighting could easily have spiraled into panic. Instead, one homeowner turned to Reddit to share an adorable moment.

In the Reddit post, the original poster uploaded a photo of their window, taken from the inside. In the foreground of a green backyard is a small snake head, looking directly at the camera, with its tongue out.

OP captioned their photo, "Cutie patootie rat snake [paid] us a visit."

Photo Credit: Reddit



"It's so derpy," someone commented.

Another user chimed in to correct OP's identification, "This is actually a North American Racer Coluber constrictor."

Racers are non-venomous and are one of the most commonly encountered snakes in North America, according to a bot created to help identify snakes on Reddit.

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Online communities can sometimes fill a practical gap by helping people distinguish between dangerous wildlife and animals that are simply passing through.

The moment is also a reminder that many human-wildlife encounters are shaped by human activity. As development expands and natural habitat is altered, animals are increasingly likely to move through yards, gardens, and neighborhoods. Human spaces can also attract prey, especially when food scraps, birdseed, or clutter create ideal hiding spots for rodents.

Understanding which animals are dangerous and which are actually helpful can prevent unnecessary killing and reduce stress.

If you spot a snake in your yard, keep your distance and avoid trying to handle it. A clear photo, taken safely, can help local wildlife groups, extension services, or reputable online communities identify the species.

If it turns out to be a non-venomous snake, such as a rat snake, the best option is often to leave it alone and let it move on. Many snakes are simply passing through, especially if they are following food sources.

Homeowners can also make their yards less attractive to rodents by securing trash, cleaning up spilled seed, limiting outdoor pet food, and reducing clutter where mice may hide. Those steps can lower the chances of snake visits without harming wildlife.

If you live in an area with venomous species or feel uncertain, calling a local wildlife professional is the safest move.

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