Michigan warns backyard chicks and ducklings have sickened at least 21 people, including children

The warning is a reminder that public health advisories are not always tied to dramatic emergencies.

A backyard flock of chickens and ducks can feel like a small slice of country life, but Michigan health officials are warning that chicks and ducklings may also carry a serious health risk.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as cited in the Lansing State Journal, said Salmonella linked to backyard poultry, particularly chicks and ducklings, has sickened at least 21 people in the state, including seven children.

Michigan officials also said these illnesses are not isolated cases. They are tied to three large and growing multistate Salmonella outbreaks.

Salmonella infections can cause serious digestive illness, and outbreaks linked to backyard poultry can be easy to miss since the animals may appear healthy. People do not have to eat contaminated food to get sick; simply handling birds or touching the areas where they live can be enough.

For most people, especially families with children, that risk can be easy to overlook. Young kids may be more likely to cuddle or closely handle chicks and ducklings, and they may be less likely to wash their hands thoroughly afterward. A backyard hobby can quickly become a health problem if basic precautions are missed.

The update is also a reminder that public health warnings are not always tied to dramatic emergencies. Sometimes they involve familiar activities that carry hidden risks. Tracking these outbreaks helps officials identify patterns early, alert the public, and reduce further spread before case counts climb higher.

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For anyone who keeps or visits backyard poultry, the main takeaway is to use caution while handling the animals.

Health officials say households should treat contact with birds and their living spaces as a potential source of germs. Washing hands after touching poultry, feed containers, bedding, or coop surfaces can help lower the risk of infection. Families may also want to supervise children closely around birds and avoid bringing poultry into indoor living spaces.

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