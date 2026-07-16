Toronto baby snapping turtles whose nest was destroyed make their first splash in the wild

"Getting these tiny turtles ready for the big wide world required regular meals."

A group of baby snapping turtles in Toronto has now been released after being cared for through the winter. Their nest was accidentally destroyed last fall, so the hatchlings spent months in rehabilitation before returning to the wild.

What happened?

The Toronto Wildlife Centre (@torontowildlifecentre) shared an Instagram post showing the young turtles being released after spending the winter in rehab.

"After their nest was accidentally destroyed last fall, these snapping turtle siblings spent the colder months growing up under Toronto Wildlife Centre's care," the organization wrote.

It added, "Getting these tiny turtles ready for the big wide world required regular meals, temperature-controlled environments, fresh water pools, and routine check-ups." With summer in full swing, "they got to make their first little splashes into the wild!"

Why does it matter?

Baby turtles are especially vulnerable when nests are disturbed, and without specialized care, many would not survive long enough to be released.

As development leads to habitat loss, turtles may nest in increasingly unexpected places, such as backyards, where they risk being unintentionally destroyed.

Human activity can accidentally disrupt animal habitats, even when no harm is intended. A destroyed nest may seem like a small thing, but for hatchlings, it can quickly become life-threatening.

According to iNaturalist, while snapping turtles are not threatened, populations have declined enough from collection for the pet trade and habitat loss that Canada and several United States states have enacted or are proposing stricter conservation measures.

What's being done?

The Toronto Wildlife Centre's post highlighted the hands-on work wildlife rehabilitators do behind the scenes.

In this case, that meant performing routine health checks, keeping fresh-water pools available, providing regular food, and housing the turtles in temperature-controlled spaces until release.

"How wonderful thanks for caring for them until they could be released!" one commenter wrote.

Another added: "Yay!! Way to go, little turts!"

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