Baby skunk and opossum play, snack, and steal the show at a wildlife rescue

The two species are often misunderstood.

A video of a rescued baby skunk and a baby opossum playing together has gone viral, giving viewers a look into the cuter part of wildlife rehabilitation.

What's happening?

The River Bandit Wildlife Rescue used a July 24 TikTok video to spotlight the two young rescue animals going through rehabilitation. The clip follows the pair during play and later as they snack on some healthy foods.

Bernice the skunk, described as the "dramatic" one, is seen scrambling and jumping near Odette the opossum, who appears to be even-keeled and nibbles on some fruit at one point as Bernice playfully tries to get Odette's attention.

The video demonstrates how much attention young animals may need when they are too small to fend for themselves. Their care area is full of toys, carefully arranged food, and padding.

Why does it matter?

The two species are often misunderstood. Opossums help clean up carrion and eat pests, while skunks play an important role in local ecosystems by feeding on insects and other small nuisance animals.

Baby wildlife often needs specialized care. Young skunks and opossums can require frequent feeding, warmth, and protection from stress or injury, which is the kind of support licensed wildlife rehabilitators are trained to provide.

When people find baby animals, they often assume they should bring them home right away. In many cases, however, the safest move is to keep your distance, secure pets, and contact a licensed wildlife rescue or state wildlife agency for guidance instead of trying to feed or raise the animal alone.

What can I do?

If you come across a baby wild animal, the best first step is observation. Watch from a safe distance for a short period, as a parent may still be nearby and could return once people leave the area.

If the animal appears injured, cold, weak, or clearly orphaned, call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, local animal control office, or state wildlife agency before intervening. A wrong or uninformed feeding can make matters worse.

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