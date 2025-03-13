Woman shocked by heartbreaking sight in backyard after floods: 'It looks in desperate need'

People are not the only victims of natural disasters — wildlife can also fall victim. In the recent floods in Townsville City, Australia, a baby rock wallaby washed up in a resident's backyard, and they didn't hesitate to save the 5-month-old and take her to a wildlife carer.

Grace Vigar (@gracevigar) posted a video of the wallaby, which was scared, cold, and alone.

"I wrapped it up in a pink blanket, and when I gave her to the wildlife carer, she put her in a pouch, which she loved," Vigar said.

According to the Associated Press, Townsville City experienced "months of rainfall in a few days." Two people sadly died.

The Guardian reported Queensland's premier, David Crisafulli, saying the town had "dodged a bullet," but many homes were damaged.

Doing something for your community, such as saving an animal stranded in a disaster, can be rewarding. This is especially true when the wildlife carer is kind enough to give you updates like Vigar is getting.

However, saving wildlife can have a more significant impact. According to the World Wildlife Fund, protecting wildlife protects "human health and well-being — breathable air, clean water, food, fibers, building materials, medicines, energy, fertile soils, climate regulation, transport, and recreational and spiritual values."

It's not just wildlife that needs rescuing after natural disasters. Pets can also get separated from their owners. That's what happened during the recent California fires. Jessica Davis runs Boomer's Buddies Rescue with volunteers who help reunite pets and families.

As well as cats and dogs, Davis helps reunite koi fish, turtles, and chickens with their owners.

Wildlife caretakers and pet rescue organizations cannot do it alone, so donating to climate causes leading the way in these areas is a great way to help.

TikTokers were grateful for Vigar saving the baby wallaby.

One user said: "It looks in desperate need of warmth and food."

"I would put that little thing right down my shirt to warm it up without hesitation," another commented.

