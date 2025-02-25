  • Outdoors Outdoors

Heroic pet rescuer endures sleepless nights and hazardous conditions to search for animals displaced by fires: 'I'm running on adrenaline'

"It looks like a war zone in those areas, literally like a bomb just went off."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Instagram

Jessica Davis spends her days driving through smoke-filled canyons near Los Angeles, searching for pets left behind during recent fires, reported People.

As the founder of Boomer's Buddies Rescue, she leads a group of volunteers working to reunite animals with their owners after sudden evacuations.

Since Jan. 7, when the Palisades Fire struck her Malibu neighborhood, Davis's phone hasn't stopped ringing. People reach out, hoping she can check properties they had to abandon, looking for signs of their beloved pets.

"That's what makes it all worth it," said Davis, 41, who has brought nearly two dozen animals to safety. "I'm running on adrenaline and no sleep, but finding life is what keeps me going."

The real estate marketing specialist first spotted the fire from her Brentwood office. After moving her own five pets to a motel, she started helping others. Her work takes her into areas where telephone poles still smolder, and the landscape tells a story of destruction.

"The canyons have been pretty difficult to navigate," she told People. "It looks like a war zone in those areas, literally like a bomb just went off. The landscape and community are forever changed. It's heartbreaking."

The work never stops. Davis can't rest when messages pour in from worried pet owners. She drives from house to house, sometimes finding nothing alive, other times discovering survivors, from koi fish to turtles.

Recently, she answered a call about chickens trapped in a coop. When she arrived at the burned property, some had perished, but five remained. "I was able to get five of them, but they were still terrified," she said. "I've never heard chickens scream like that. It was frightening."

After bringing the birds to safety, Davis made space in her coop for more rescues. "That way I was able to free up space in my coop just in case we get more chickens," she said. "This really has been such a community effort."

Her dedication shows how one person's actions can make a difference during natural disasters, bringing hope to both animals and their worried families.

