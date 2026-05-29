Woman goes to bury 'dead' snake in garage — then it suddenly comes back to life

"Can't blame your husband for buying it, this is clearly a professional (and very cute) actor!"

A woman headed into her garage expecting to deal with a dead snake, but instead, she found herself face-to-face with one of nature's most convincing little performers.

The baby snake, found in a garage beside cotton fields, turned out to be a baby hognose delivering an Oscar-worthy act.

What happened?

In a post shared to the r/snakes subreddit, the woman said she and her husband live "in the middle of a field" with cotton fields nearby, so snake sightings are common.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



When her husband told her he had seen a dead snake in the garage, she went to bury it, only to discover it was very much alive.

It was a baby hognose, a species known for its dramatic defensive behavior. Rather than strike or flee, hognose snakes are famous for playing dead when they feel threatened.

"I've never seen one out here and I was literally crying over how cute he was," the original poster said. She shared various photos of the petite snake, much to the delight of commenters.

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"He's dead, Jim," one joked in an apparent Star Trek reference.

Another wrote: "Can't blame your husband for buying it, this is clearly a professional (and very cute) actor!"

The OP agreed, calling it a "very convincing" performance. The subreddit clearly had a lot of affection for hognoses and their dramatic displays.

"Because I'm a dork, when we do our herp hikes, I pull out my phone and play taps when we come across a hog nose and it puts on the show lol," one commenter revealed.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife encounters often happen where human spaces overlap with animal habitats. A garage beside agricultural fields creates exactly the kind of environment where animals can wander into driveways, sheds, and homes.

That overlap can be dangerous for animals, especially smaller ones. A baby snake resting in a garage can easily be mistaken for a threat or even a dead animal.

Without quick recognition, it could have been hurt by a car or killed out of fear. In reality, though, the snake's behavior wasn't aggression. Many animals freeze, flatten themselves, or use bluffing behaviors when frightened.

Other Redditors gushed over the adorable mix-up. After all, snakes needn't be looked at as adversaries. They are valuable members of their native ecosystems, aiding in rodent control and helping to limit disease spread.

What's being done?

The OP certainly wished no ill will on the snake.

"The baby was immediately relocated a safe distance from our cars after a few glamor shots," she concluded.

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