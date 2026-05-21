Orphaned baby hippo found beside his mother now has a giraffe nanny for naptime

"Not to be dramatic, but I would die for Bumpy."

A baby hippo who endured a heartbreaking loss is now capturing hearts online for a much gentler reason. His naptime routine includes a sandy bed, a blanket, and a giraffe standing watch nearby.

At the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's Kaluku Unit in Kenya, orphaned hippo Bumpy appears to have found both safety and an unlikely new caretaker.

In an Instagram reel, the conservation group shared footage of Bumpy curled up asleep under a blanket while Pips the giraffe quietly watches over him.

According to the trust, Bumpy was rescued after the death of his mother. Staff said the young hippo remained beside her body for more than a day before the Kenya Wildlife Service located him and brought him into care.

Now settled at the Kaluku Unit, Bumpy is adjusting to life with the trust's rescue team, which has created a cozy sleeping area designed to help the young animal feel secure.

The organization described the setup as "a soft, sandy bed, a cosy blanket, and a special nanny to watch him as he sleeps," adding that Pips "was very excited to meet the small, stout hippo who just entered the fold."

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The video quickly drew widespread attention online, collecting tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from viewers charmed by the unlikely friendship and relieved to see the young hippo safe after such a traumatic start to life.

Bumpy's story is emotional on its own, but it also highlights the importance of wildlife rescue systems that can respond quickly when vulnerable animals lose a parent.

In this case, that meant the Kenya Wildlife Service stepping in to transport the orphaned hippo to trained caregivers equipped to provide specialized support.

The footage also offers a quieter look at conservation work that the public does not always see. Wildlife rescue is not only dramatic field operations and emergency interventions — it also involves daily routines focused on comfort, stability, and emotional recovery.

For orphaned animals, this can include careful feeding schedules, monitored sleep, social interaction, and environments designed to reduce stress.

Stories like Bumpy's can also help make conservation feel more immediate and personal for audiences far from the rescue itself.

The strong reaction online reflected that connection, with one commenter writing, "We love Bumpy."

That kind of affection can help strengthen long-term support for wildlife rehabilitation programs and habitat protection efforts. Pips' role in the story adds another memorable layer.

"Pips the giraffe loves to look after the little orphans," the organization wrote alongside the video.

Judging by the response online, many people already feel the same way about Bumpy.

"Not to be dramatic, but I would die for Bumpy," one person commented.

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