Officers respond to unusual 911 call after unexpected creature is found meandering in streets: 'This is certainly out of the ordinary even for us'

In a surprising twist of events, a baby gray seal found himself lost in New Haven, Connecticut.

During seal season in the Constitution State, the New Haven Police Department received a 911 call about the seal running around a neighborhood, according to the New York Times.

The Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program has been "rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing sick, injured and stranded marine animals along 1,000 miles of the Northeastern coastline" since the 1970s. In 2024, it rescued and released 19 seals.

The baby seal found in New Haven is just one of the many the organization has rescued in its mission to protect marine life against a growing list of concerns.

Plastic pollution and an overheating planet are among the factors disrupting marine habitats, putting species at risk of extinction. In fact, microplastics are now being spread through the feces of aquatic animals. During seal season in Connecticut, some baby seals also get lost when trying to avoid people or pets, per the Times.

Efforts by groups like the Mystic Aquarium team don't only help the individual animal but also help grow our knowledge of how to protect these creatures and their habitats, and make the environment safer for them and humans. For example, campaigning for cleaner oceans to protect marine wildlife would also improve water quality for human enjoyment too.

Volunteering with local organizations is an incredible way to clean up your community and connect with like-minded people. Depending on where you are based, you could look into putting time in with a local environmental charity or helping with litter cleanup. Working directly to rescue animals can also give you tangible evidence of the difference you're making.

The seal was found as much as a half-mile away from the ocean and was underweight. The aquarium is now working to help him gain weight naturally before releasing him.

Officer Christian Bruckhart, a spokesman for the New Haven Police Department, told the Times, "We deal with some weird stuff all the time, but this is certainly out of the ordinary even for us."

