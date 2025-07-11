Gardener shares stunning photos after daughter discovers unexpected visitor in bushes: 'So precious'

While helping with a weekend mow, one young gardener made an unforgettable discovery — and the internet is collectively melting.

In a post to Reddit's r/NativePlantGardening community, one parent shared that they and their daughter stumbled upon a tiny fawn nestled in the foliage of their yard. The post, titled "Welp. Guess I'll finish mowing tomorrow," had fellow nature lovers in awe.

"Daughter was helping me mow when we scared this poor little friend out from under a spicebush," the original poster wrote. "It tried to hide between queen of the prairie and a goldenrod … and finally made its home behind the pokeweed and other vegetation in the compost pile."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show the baby deer tucked quietly among thriving native plants — and no wonder. The yard seems like a safe haven for wildlife. "So pleased that mom found our heavily gardened yard a safe place for baby," the OP wrote.

Such moments demonstrate the value of native plant gardens for both homeowners and local ecosystems. Lawns filled with wildflowers and native grasses help support biodiversity. Plus, a natural lawn requires less upkeep and saves homeowners money on maintenance and utility bills. Turf lawns use four times more water per year than native plants, which can usually survive off of rainwater alone.

Rewilding your yard not only keeps invasive species at bay but also supports pollinators that are essential to our food supply. Even a partial switch to native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can dramatically reduce maintenance time and water bills while creating a healthier environment for humans and wildlife.

Redditors flooded the post with appreciation.

"So precious," wrote one user.

Another added: "Tis the season. There was a doe in my yard that would not scoot so we figured her fawn was hidden in my garden somewhere and, sure nuff, we saw her with the baby a few hours later."

"Mom found a new ritzy daycare and will be dropping him off at your place every day of the week," another person joked, with the OP responding, "We gladly accept."

