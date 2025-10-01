Frustrating video shows photographer's thoughtless actions near bear cub: 'What's the point?'

A recent video shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) showed an aggressive photographer stressing out a baby bear.

In it, the photographer was circling a bear that was walking in a ditch along the side of a road. The video was reportedly shot on the Icefields Parkway between Jasper and Banff, Alberta.

Sadly, this kind of behavior isn't unheard of in the area and elsewhere. Visitors have also been known to crowd deer and elk for photos.

There are big safety issues with this kind of behavior. For starters, the photographer and parked car become a hazard for other drivers on the road. Then there's the possibility of a protective mama bear being close by and perceiving the photographer as a threat. Grizzly bears can run up to 35 mph, which could be deadly for anyone at close range.

Besides the safety issues inherent with aggressive photography, there are ethical considerations as well.

The stress induced by human presence can keep animals from coming back to habitats necessary for feeding and breeding. Ethical nature photography starts with giving animals lots of room so they don't feel like they're being stalked. Other pillars include not using bait to attract animals for photos, which warps instincts.

Parks Canada recommends taking bear photos from the safety of a vehicle, keeping a distance of 300 feet, and quickly moving on.

The Instagram community was deeply annoyed by the photographer in the video.

"What's the point of a telephoto lens if you're going to stand that damned close?" one said.

"Sir, that bear did not sign up for a Vogue photo shoot," another wrote. "One photo is enough, and with a lens like that don't you have the ability to zoom in from a distance?"

