Millions of viewers are watching these awkward baby bald eagles stomp and flail around

Now around 6 weeks old, Sandy and Luna can often be seen enthusiastically flapping their wings around the nest.

One of the internet's most beloved wildlife livestreams is currently featuring two adorably awkward baby bald eagles doing something between flailing, hopping, and stomping.

The now-viral Big Bear nest cam moment is more than just cute content. Those clumsy movements are helping the chicks develop the skills they'll need to survive, Popular Science reported.

The stars of the livestream are Sandy and Luna, the eaglets of Jackie and Shadow, the well-known bald eagle pair that nests in Southern California's San Bernardino National Forest.

Their 24/7 nest cam, maintained by Friends of Big Bear Valley, has attracted millions of viewers following the chicks' progress since they hatched in early April.

Now around 6 weeks old, Sandy and Luna can often be seen enthusiastically flapping their wings around the nest.

Friends of Big Bear Valley explained that the exercise builds the chicks' pectoral muscles, a key part of getting ready to fly. The nonprofit also said the exercise helps the birds "learn the wingspan of their own bodies so they don't hit the nest walls or their siblings."

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In other words, the goofy-looking practice is actually preparing them for a major milestone.

Bald eagle chicks typically don't leave the nest until they are about 10 to 14 weeks old, so Sandy and Luna still have some growing to do before fledging.

Viewers may also notice the pair stomping around the nest, which can look even less graceful than the wing workouts. But that behavior serves a purpose too.

As birds of prey, bald eagles need to learn how to pin down food, and Friends of Big Bear Valley said the stomping is "an instinctual behavior to pin prey down."

Because the eaglets are still top-heavy at this stage, the movement also helps them steady themselves as their legs grow longer and stronger.

That learning period can be a life-or-death stage. Before young eagles leave the nest, they face dangers including ravens, hawks, owls, other eagles, and harsh weather.

Even after fledging, survival is far from certain. Only about 70% of eaglets survive that stage, and cars are a major danger when the birds scavenge near roads.

So many people are invested in Jackie and Shadow's nest. The pair has already overcome difficult odds this season after two earlier eggs were destroyed by ravens.

For wildlife fans, the livestream offers a rare real-time window into how much work goes into raising wild birds, and how vulnerable they remain even after hatching.

Some commenters have joked that the chicks look like they're doing baby aerobics, while others have marveled at how quickly Sandy and Luna are growing. Many are simply hoping the eaglets stay safe, keep practicing, and make it to their first flight.

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