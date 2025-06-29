Scientists issue warning after detecting concerning surge in infection in domestic cats: 'Should be closely monitored'

A scientific review of two decades of information found a dramatic uptick in feline infections of the avian flu in recent years.

What's happening?

Scientists at the University of Maryland conducted a systematic review of scientific literature from 2004 to 2024 to assess the epidemiology and global distribution of avian flu in cats. They found what they described as a "drastic flux" in infections among domestic cats in 2023 and 2024 after the emergence of H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b — a specific genetic lineage of highly pathogenic avian influenza that emerged around 2020 — in other mammals. They also discovered an uptick in the number of ways that cats were being infected with the illness, according to the University of Minnesota, which summarized the findings.

Around 63% of the cases involved domestic cats — they also studied other feline species, including tigers — and most infections were confirmed or suspected to be the result of bird-to-cat transmission, most often from eating dead pigeons, chickens, or other birds. Cats were most commonly infected at zoos, animal shelters, and farms or on private rural land.

Why is this research important?

Cats infected with the avian flu often develop a fever, lose their appetite, and suffer lethargy early on, according to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Symptoms can worsen rapidly and include nasal and ocular discharge, sneezing, coughing, respiratory difficulty, and neurologic signs such as incoordination, tremors, seizures, and blindness.

But the scientists are also worried about the implications of an uptick in feline bird flu for people.

"Infections among mammalian species in frequent contact with humans should be closely monitored," the researchers stated, per the University of Minnesota. "Domestic cats are susceptible to [avian influenza virus] infection and provide a potential pathway for zoonotic spillover to humans."

Bird flu in humans is still relatively rare, although several cases related to contact with dairy cows have been reported in the U.S. An infection can lead to complications such as pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, bacterial infections, sepsis, brain swelling, and respiratory failure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Free-roaming cats not only open the door for the spread of zoonotic diseases, but they are also a major threat to wild animals. According to the American Bird Conservancy, cats have contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists domestic cats as one of the world's worst invasive species. For instance, one birder took to Reddit to vent about a neighborhood cat that was killing birds at their backyard birdhouse.

What can I do to protect my cat and myself from the bird flu?

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends a variety of precautions to help owners protect themselves and their cats from the avian flu. These include thoroughly cooking meat before feeding; keeping cats away from livestock, poultry, and their environment; keeping cats indoors to prevent exposure; and thoroughly washing hands after encounters with poultry, livestock, or wild birds.

Meanwhile, scientists, including a team at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, continue to investigate how the avian flu mutates. Such research can help inform more effective preventive methods in the future.

