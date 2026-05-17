Aussie anglers have boat seized after officials find squid smuggled in chip packet

The discovery led officers to seize the pair's boat on the spot.

Two recreational fishers in Victoria, Australia, are facing court after authorities said they found far more squid than the law allows, including some allegedly hidden in thermos flasks and a chip packet.

The discovery led officers to seize the pair's boat on the spot, underscoring how seriously officials are treating suspected cases of overfishing, Yahoo News reported.

According to the Victorian Fisheries Authority, officers stopped the two men at the Werribee boat ramp Sunday after they showed fisheries officers a bucket with 20 calamari.

Authorities said that was only part of the haul. After searching the vessel, officers allegedly uncovered five more calamari inside a chip packet tucked into one man's jacket, plus another 12 hidden inside two thermos flasks.

"Officers observed an unusual shape in the jacket of one of the men, only to allegedly find five calamari hidden there in a chip packet," the VFA said, adding that a second flask was found "containing four more."

That brought the total to 37 calamari between the pair. Victoria sets a recreational limit of 10 per person per day for squid, calamari, octopus, and cuttlefish, as Yahoo News noted. The VFA said officers took the 4.6-meter (15.1-foot) boat along with all of the calamari, and the men are to be summoned to court on several fisheries charges.

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Catch limits are intended to keep fishing sustainable and help protect marine life from being depleted faster than populations can recover. When people exceed those limits, it can put extra pressure on local ecosystems and reduce fairness for everyone else who follows the rules.

The case is also notable because the penalties can be steep. The VFA said the maximum punishment for exceeding Victoria's recreational daily squid limit can be "severe," with consequences that can include large fines, loss of equipment, and even possible jail time, Yahoo News noted.

This bust also suggests authorities are watching popular fishing spots closely, especially after another recent incident at the same wharf, allegedly involving illegally concealed abalone and squid.

Many of these hauls are also tied to larger, lucrative smuggling operations of certain marine life.

Victoria's fisheries officers are continuing to crack down on illegal harvesting through inspections at ramps and wharves, vessel searches, and gear seizures when warranted. In this case, enforcement moved quickly.

Officials are also relying on public reporting to help spot suspicious activity. Yahoo News noted that an earlier anonymous tip led officers to people unlawfully taking cockles at a local beach, showing that community tipoffs can play a role in protecting waterways.

For legal fishers, the simplest step is to check local rules before heading out, including bag limits, species restrictions, and no-take zones. Limits can differ depending on what is being caught and where.

Staying within the rules helps preserve fish stocks, protects access to recreational fishing, and reduces the risk of expensive penalties that can follow a day on the water.

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