Woman builds house, puts up fence and illegally claims national park as her property

This is not the first and likely will not be the last time protected land is annexed for personal use.

In Ukraine, the ongoing war with Russia has not stopped authorities from enforcing the law — or alleged criminals from breaking it.

In a shocking revelation, police in Kyiv announced that a woman fraudulently claimed a portion of Holosiivskyi National Nature Park was her own private property, according to Pragmatika.

The woman reportedly built a fence around the plot of land and erected a house. She also allegedly used fraudulent documents to show that the property belonged to her, per authorities.

"Investigators informed the offender of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: unauthorized construction of structures on an unauthorizedly occupied plot of especially valuable land and Part 4, Article 358 — use of knowingly forged documents," the police said, per Pragmatika.

The report described the alleged criminal as a "businesswoman." At nearly two acres in size, the plot she purportedly claimed was relatively large, Pragmatika reported.

If found guilty, the woman will face up to three years in prison.

This is not the first and likely will not be the last time protected land is annexed for personal use.

For example, a corporation sparked outrage in Brazil when it attempted to construct a multibillion-dollar mill within a designated conservation priority area.

Similarly, a forest in Bolivia was on the verge of being sold to conservationists, who intended to permanently protect the area from deforestation. At the last minute, however, officials canceled the deal and sold the land to a company with plans to cut the forest down for profit.

On the other hand, people have chosen to do essentially the opposite, donating private land for conservation purposes. One couple who purchased a 10-acre plot in Idaho with the intent of building a cabin on the site donated the area to the Trust for Public Land instead.

"Everybody needs to try to do their part to try to keep our world safe and beautiful," said Teresa Scott, one of the donors, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide. "You hate to see all the wild places disturbed and going away."

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