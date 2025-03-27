Satellite images reveal shocking behavior of visitors to beachfront camping area: 'Is this what you really want to leave for the next generation?'

"Sadly, leaving visitors to manage themselves does not seem to work."

Managers of Australia's Turquoise Coast have had to clamp down on free-for-all camping, according to Yahoo! News. A new booking system has been implemented because significant damage has been done by those visiting the area north of Perth.

"With considerable increases in visitation, it would be neglectful not to manage these places," site managers said on Facebook. "Sadly, leaving visitors to manage themselves does not seem to work. … The images attached might give you food for thought to the future of these places. … Is this what you really want to leave for the next generation?"

Aerial photos showed a chaotic criss-crossing of four-wheeler tracks across beaches and dunes. The activity has been tearing up vegetation and creating a fire risk, according to Tony O'Gorman, president of the Shire of Dandaragan, per Yahoo.

Elsewhere, along Australia's northern coast, four-wheeler activity has disrupted habitat for local sea turtles and their nests. Protecting sea turtle nesting sites has proved to increase populations, so protections on the Turquoise Coast could provide similar ecological benefits.

While those with a love of nature are not likely to drive into it, those who don't abide by notions to "Leave No Trace" end up doing more harm than good. We've seen many tourists take their vehicles well off established paths in parks and cause considerable damage in the process.

Many social media reactions were vocally against the need to book specific sites along the Turquoise Coast, while others simply wanted improvements in the system.

"The government agencies are simply not providing any growth in available managed campsites in proportion to the increasing numbers of people who want to camp 'off grid,'" one commenter said.

"Give people a proper booking site and make the process easier if you're going to lock up everything," another said. "You might find putting a person on a phone and giving good service will stop the silly booking process problems we have now. Provide ample sites for the amount of people out there voyaging."

