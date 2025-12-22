Farmers devastated after 'unbelievable' storm wreaks havoc on key crops: 'It was a running river of hail at one point'

In early November, a massive storm hit farmers and residents in the Great Southern and Wheatbelt regions of Australia. Unfortunately, the damage to crops, roads, and buildings has been extensive.

What's happening?

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, heavy rainfall and hail caused extensive flooding and damage across multiple towns. Farmers, in particular, faced partial or total crop loss, interrupting the grain harvest.

Some towns reported over 100 millimeters of rainfall during the "unbelievable" storm. Meanwhile, farmer Murray Hall was on the road at the time and wondered whether the large hail would cause the windshield to cave in, per the ABC.

He added that two of his sheep died from being struck by lightning and that his canola crop was damaged. "We've looked at some of our canola," he said in the ABC report. "There is extensive damage — the seeds are all on the ground."

The article added that the destructive weather caused flooding, road damage, and bushfires throughout the region.

"It was a running river of hail at one point," Brookton Shire president Rod Wallis told the ABC. Then, in the town of Tammin, a tree branch snapped, hit a power line, and caused a fire that destroyed sheds and crops.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Why is understanding the impact of severe storms important?

Extreme weather conditions have worsened over the years, partially due to rising temperatures. Droughts and extreme rain, two side effects of rising temperatures, can cause crop failure and harm livestock, according to Oxfam America. It can also displace farmers and disrupt their livelihoods.

Changing weather patterns can also affect the crops we rely on for food by increasing soil erosion. Both droughts and floods may cause soil to change, either by being blown away by wind or washed away by water, the U.S. Department of Agriculture explained.

Plus, extreme weather makes it harder to ship harvested crops. These delays could result in spoilage and financial losses, per the Columbia Climate School.

And considering food is a global trade, the school added that weather disruptions in one region could lead to shortages and higher prices in others.

FROM OUR PARTNER There's a reason dermatologists personally use this daily moisturizing sunscreen more than any other brand Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us, and they know that the perfect SPF both protects and corrects your skin. That's why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand. EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed with dermatologists to meet the needs of any skin type or condition. They're also designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a moisturizing, lightweight, non-comedogenic texture — plus hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Learn more

What's being done to protect crops from changing weather patterns?

Although adverse weather events have begun affecting farms worldwide, from Vietnam to Cambodia and Ohio, solutions are on the horizon. People around the world are stepping up to fight back against crop and livestock losses and lower yields.

For instance, the World Wildlife Fund helps hard-hit communities learn new farming techniques, adapt to weather changes, and encourage governments to transition to clean energy.

Other groups, such as the National Resources Defense Council, advocate for regenerative farming practices, including rotational grazing and cover crops. Watering crops efficiently through drip irrigation or rainwater harvesting is also becoming more commonplace, per Earth.Org.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.