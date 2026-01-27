It's a scenario that's highly concerning for the athletes.

Australian Open officials suspected that extreme heat was going to be a factor for athletes at this year's event — and they were right.

What's happening?

Open organizers had planned for earlier start times in an effort to beat severe temperatures during tennis matches, scheduled from Jan. 12 to Feb. 1 in Melbourne, which is summertime for Australia. But extreme heat resulted in suspended outside play and arena roof closures. A ball girl even collapsed at one point during the action, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The ABC reported Jan. 23 that local temperatures hit 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and Melbourne suburbs were expected to hit 111 F. Human body function can start to fail at 104 F, according to research reported on by NBC News.

Intense activity contributes to the problems.

"Our bodies are like internal combustion engines — the harder we work, the harder we play, the more heat we produce," thermal physiologist Matt Brearley told the ABC. "For some people … they'll start to see symptoms such as headache, fatigue, irritability, and nausea."

Why is the rising mercury important?

Melbourne isn't the only place on the planet experiencing extreme heat. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that 2025 was the third-warmest year on record. It was 2.11 degrees above the 20th-century average.

The record was set in 2024 and is part of a cluster of temperature benchmarks dating to 2015. The warming is supercharged by the continued burning of oil, gas, and coal that spews air pollution.

The smog and intense heat feed off each other to make conditions worse — what The New York Times called a "double whammy."

It's a scenario that's highly concerning for the Open's athletes.

"If it gets much higher, they'll probably see some central nervous system impairments such as confusion, delirium … [It's] extremely dangerous at that point, because the body and the brain is impacted," Brearley told the ABC.

What's being done to help?

The Open limited play to indoor courts and started earlier to avoid the worst conditions.

It's part of a five-point scale that escalates response based on temperature. It starts with extra hydration and ends with canceled outdoor play. The scale was implemented in 2019, five years after it got so hot during the contest that bottles melted courtside, according to the ABC.

Exploring why air pollution is contributing to severe heat and how human activity makes an impact can uncover ways to help. Easy changes, like unplugging unused electronics around the house, will reduce household energy demand and save money.

For a larger impact, consider adding home solar. It's a long-term investment that can deliver energy independence. Systems typically pay for themselves several times over during their 30-year lifespans, according to EnergySage, one of The Cool Down's trusted partners.

