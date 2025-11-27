Scientists sound alarm after discovering concerning phenomenon threatening local species: 'Populations have vanished'

"These … will eventually have nowhere left to go."

New research shows that unique reptiles in Australia struggle to find suitable habitats, leading to population decline.

What's happening?

According to Phys.org, Museums Victoria Research Institute and the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin collaborated on new research that found Australian Mountain Dragon populations are suffering. The Australian Mountain Dragon is already endangered, and rising global temperatures are contributing to their population decline.

As the climate gets warmer, these cold-blooded species have to climb higher into mountain ranges to find suitably cool habitats. Using fossil fragments and genomic data from modern specimens, the researchers studied the species' habitat range and changes in genetic diversity.

They found that the species are suffering a loss of genetic diversity and dwindling populations. These reptiles used to be found throughout southeastern Australia — but not anymore.

Dr. Jane Melville, the Museums Victoria Research Institute's senior curator of terrestrial vertebrates, said, "Today, those populations have vanished. The remaining populations in Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania have a reduced distribution and are more genetically isolated than in the past, and if global temperatures continue to rise, these lizards will eventually have nowhere left to go," per Phys.

Why do Australian Mountain Dragons matter?

It's likely that other reptiles in the same regions will face similar challenges as the Australian Mountain Dragon populations. These creatures cannot regulate their own body temperatures, meaning they need cool habitats to survive. As the Earth's temperature rises, these reptiles have fewer places to live.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get 50% off the wearable health device that can help you live a longer, stronger life Hume Band isn’t just another wearable health device — it’s your personal longevity coach, analyzing your body data to help you make small adjustments for a longer, healthier life. Hume's tracking technology monitors your metabolic capacity and gives you real-time insights into whether your daily choices are slowing aging or speeding it up — and for a limited time you can get it for 50% off. Learn more

Loss of genetic diversity weakens populations, making them more vulnerable to diseases, climate shifts, and predators. Genetic diversity helps species evolve and become more resilient. Without it, this species could become extinct.

It's not just about the Australian Mountain Dragons — when one species disappears, it causes a domino effect. Whole ecosystems and food chains could collapse, as removing any species disrupts the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

Fewer species means less biodiversity, which is essential to a healthy planet. Biodiversity helps combat diseases, improve food and water security, and mitigate extreme weather.

How can we help these species?

Dr. Nurin Veis, Director of Museums Victoria Research Institute, explained, "By studying specimens and fossils preserved in museum collections, we can see how species have responded to past environmental challenges and use those insights to inform future conservation," per Phys.

Observation and data collection are key to monitoring species. This information enables officials to make informed conservation decisions that protect the most at-risk species.

However, everyone can help by decelerating climate change. Using less plastic, conserving water and energy, and advocating for environmentally conscious policies help create a cooler, cleaner future for all species.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.