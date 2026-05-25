'I may as well go a bit nuts': Australian man spends $25,000 on luxury off-grid camp as war fears fuel prepper boom

An Australian man spent $25,000 on off-grid camping gear to prepare for the future just in case.

According to SBS News, his site includes stone-finished bathroom features, a heated shower system, and a solar-and-battery setup designed to withstand power outages.

The man behind the project, Seamus Turton, lives on the New South Wales Central Coast. He built the camp as a safeguard against worst-case scenarios, particularly concerns about fuel disruptions tied to global instability.

"I've gone a bit overboard," he told SBS News. "But I thought, if I'm doing this, I may as well go a bit nuts and make it comfortable."

Turton's setup includes 16 solar panels paired with two 300-amp lithium batteries. He also has a freezer filled with salvaged wallaby and deer, rabbits being kept for meat, and 12 chickens.

Diesel still plays a major role in transportation and agriculture systems. Because of that, Turton is concerned that prolonged fuel disruption could trigger wider shortages.

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Survival instructor Jake Cassar says interest in his preparedness training has risen alongside global instability, but participants are not necessarily extreme preppers. Many are ordinary people looking for practical skills, emergency readiness, and stronger local support networks.

Researcher Tom Doig has described Australia's preparedness culture as "an incredibly broad church." It ranges from off-grid survivalists to suburban households simply building emergency pantries and learning basic self-sufficiency skills.

Claire Ballinger, who stated that she prefers "living sustainably and intentionally," told SBS News that she recently bought more seeds. Ballinger aims to make her own garden more sufficient, and many people are looking to gardening as food prices go up.

Many preparedness habits overlap with practical cost-saving measures like maintaining a small emergency pantry or collecting rainwater when possible. You don't have to break the bank to live a more sustainable life that benefits you.

For those exploring solar energy and perhaps a little more to invest, platforms like EnergySage offer free tools that compare local installer bids. Homeowners can potentially save up to $10,000 by comparing competitive quotes and choosing the most cost-effective system.

For households not ready for upfront installation costs, Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program offers another option. It claims to reduce utility rates by up to 20% while lowering the barrier to entry for solar adoption.

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