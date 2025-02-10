Experts warn dangerous cocktail of factors could cripple multiple regions this summer: 'At risk of becoming dangerously unstable'

Many regions of Australia are experiencing another scorching summer. The heat is raising the risk of bushfires, and there is concern that this could spiral into a crisis for the country's electricity grid.

What's happening?

Australia endured its second-warmest year on record in 2024, with an average temperature almost three degrees warmer than the 1961-1990 average. This year has already gotten off to a hot start. Summer has been sizzling recently in portions of Australia recently.

In early February, large portions of the continent were experiencing either a low-intensity or severe heatwave, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. High temperatures in some spots were expected to hit between 100 and 115 degrees, with overnight lows as warm as the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A series of circumstances, including the late arrival of monsoon season and a less-than-average number of cyclones, have combined to raise the threat of large power outages in the land down under.

The scorching heat strains energy supplies. At the same time, smoke from bushfires which are made more likely because of the extreme temperatures, can diminish the amount of electricity produced by solar panels.

"In some extreme cases, the immense demand means the entire electricity grid is at risk of becoming dangerously unstable," according to a report in Tech Xplore.

Why is extreme heat in Australia important?

According to a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), extreme heat was the leading cause of weather-related injuries from 2012 to 2022. Nearly 300 deaths and over 7,100 injuries were reported during this period.

"Evidence has shown that over the past 3 decades, there has been an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, such as extreme heat, bushfires, extreme cold, rain and storm-related events (including high rainfall, floods and cyclones). We are seeing this reflected in hospitalisations and deaths," according to AIHW spokesperson Dr. Heather Swanston (Ph.D.).

Our overheating planet has supercharged extreme weather events. Scientists have found that at least 24 heatwaves that were considered previously impossible have hit the planet, killing people across North America, Europe, and Asia. Our warming world is responsible for making hundreds of events like heatwaves, floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires significantly worse.

What's being done about the rising risks from extreme heat?

Reducing the carbon pollution that is raising Earth's temperatures is paramount. Moving away from dirty energy sources toward cleaner, renewable options is crucial. For our homes, this could mean signing up for community solar, installing a heat pump, and taking advantage of other forms of cutting-edge technology that will lessen our reliance on the grid.

A Chinese scientist has suggested an innovative idea that could cut carbon pollution worldwide by 28%. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology used an AI-assisted model to outline some simple changes in the way we drive, which could significantly reduce driving-related pollution. Even the shoes we wear can make a difference. A Swiss company developed a running shoe that is literally made from carbon pollution.

