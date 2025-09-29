New report warns of impending catastrophe that could impact more than 1 million people: 'It's too late to avoid any impacts'

As Australia desperately tries to reduce pollution and negative climate effects from polluting gases, its government warns that rising heat and sea levels could have a catastrophic effect on Australians over the next few decades.

What's happening?

Australia released a report sharing data and estimations regarding the trends and trajectory of the overheating of the planet, as reported by Phys.org. One key finding from Australia's National Climate Risk Assessment: rising sea levels caused by the changing climate will harm the homes and livelihoods of more than 1 million Australians by 2050.

The report also projects an increased risk of illnesses or death related to higher temperatures.

"It's no longer a forecast, a projection or prediction," said Australian Climate Minister Chris Bowen. "It's too late to avoid any impacts."

Why is this report concerning?

The changing climate is largely a result of human activity. For example, coal power plants and gas-powered vehicles produce dirty energy. Dirty energy creates the pollution that warms and overheats the Earth.

Similarly, rising temperatures cause sea levels to expand and rise. This puts coastal communities at risk of strong storm surges, flooding, and saltwater intrusion.

To be clear, isolated weather events occur regardless of the changing climate. But a pattern of rising temperatures makes weather events more powerful and dangerous to communities.

Several areas across the globe have experienced such extreme weather recently. Flash floods devastated Central Texas in July of this year, and Japan saw record temperatures this summer. Unprecedented winds and flooding even damaged Australia's coastal communities in June.

What's being done to reduce the impact of climate change?

Australia released its report to bring attention to the issue. But its government has also been taking several steps to make the effects of the changing climate less severe in the future.

According to AP News, Australia recently set a target to reduce polluting gases by at least 62% below its 2005 targets by 2035. This move is intended to get the country even closer to its already-in-place goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Other countries, including the United States, have set similar goals.

New York has policies in place to achieve a clean economy by 2050, recently voting on a bill to end homeowner subsidies for new natural gas line hookups. Sweden's moving toward nuclear energy, with a goal of building 10 new reactors by 2045. And Paris's efforts to reduce vehicle usage have paid off, with the city noting a 55% decrease in fine particulate matter since enacting changes.

You can also get involved at a more local level. Explore critical climate issues to understand how everyday actions affect the planet. Then, use your voice to advocate for change, whether through conversations with family and friends or by supporting pro-climate candidates.

