Officials lift strict water-use rules after dramatic increase at crucial reservoir: 'Don't get comfortable'

Following a dramatic increase in reservoir water levels around Austin, Texas, the city lifted drought restrictions.

According to KUT, the city had drought regulations in place for about two years prior to this change. Now that water levels have stabilized, officials have decided to switch to "conservation stage" water rules.

The outlet reported that, though these rules are less restrictive, they will help conserve the city's water supply. Home and business owners will have new requirements for watering lawns, depending on which type of irrigation system they use.

The article encouraged people to check out Austin Water's schedule for instructions on when and how to water their lawns.

While it's positive that the city can reduce restrictions, it's also pivotal that officials plan to ensure water conservation. Many other areas have had to make similar moves in recent years, from San Antonio to Oklahoma and Southern California.

Conserving water plays a crucial role in protecting our food supply, saving money, and boosting the environment.

For example, the National Drought Mitigation Center explained that droughts make it harder to grow crops and keep livestock healthy. As a result, costs increase for produce and meat.

Additionally, we need access to clean water for health and sanitation purposes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighted that droughts contribute to water and air pollution, wildfires, and the spread of diseases.

But water conservation regulations can help eliminate many of the food, health, and environmental concerns associated with drought conditions.

"Austin's water supply is a shared resource, and the responsibility to preserve it extends to every member of our community," Austin Water Director Shay Ralls Roalson said, per KUT. "The community's efforts to conserve water are key to maintaining the health of our water supply and meeting the needs of our growing city."

In comments on KUT's Facebook post about the change, people shared their thoughts about continuing to conserve water. One brought up a growing concern, writing: "What about all the water use from AI? Can we be preventative bc our drought is only gonna get worse."

Another person reminded others: "Protect the water supply. Don't get comfortable with all the water we received."

Fortunately, people worldwide can take steps to reduce their water usage. Energy Star recommends replacing old toilets, washing machines, and showerheads with water-efficient models; stopping leaks; and investing in native and drought-tolerant plants for lawns and gardens.

