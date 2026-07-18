'Anyone missing a snake?': Washington police ask after unusual apartment complex find

"Our snake friend was transferred to Pacific Northwest Aquatics and Exotics Rescue in Tacoma."

After a snake turned up outside an Auburn, Washington, apartment complex this week, local police undertook one of the more unusual lost-and-found efforts of the summer.

Now, officers in Auburn are hoping a nearby resident will recognize the reptile and bring it home before the mystery pet spends too long in custody.

What happened?

On Monday, July 13, Auburn police officers announced that they had been holding a snake recovered near the Mallard Pointe at Riverbend Apartments as they tried to identify its owner, according to the Auburn Examiner.

The Auburn Police Department then posted an image of the snake on Facebook alongside a notice for residents.

In the department's public notice, it asked, "Anyone missing a snake? This little escape artist was found slithering around the Mallard Point Apartments and is currently hanging out with us until we can find its owner."

The Auburn PD added that "If this looks like your scaly sidekick, please email pshepherd@auburnwa.gov. The department later amended its post to add that "Our snake friend was transferred to Pacific Northwest Aquatics and Exotics Rescue in Tacoma."

But beyond naming the apartment complex and showing a picture, officials provided no details about the snake's species, size, or condition, nor did they say exactly where on the property it was found.

Why does it matter?

The snake appears to be a pet, meaning its presence around an apartment complex was likely tied to human activity rather than a natural wildlife encounter.

A loose pet can face risks from cars, predators, or extreme temperatures, while residents who come across a snake may not know whether it is dangerous or how to respond safely.

Human expansion and dense housing can also increase the likelihood of animal encounters, especially when pets escape or wildlife is pushed into developed areas.

Animal control work can extend beyond stray cats and dogs. It may require specialized handling, clear public communication, and a quick response to protect both residents and the animal involved.

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