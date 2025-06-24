Scientists issue warning over concerning phenomenon observed in Antarctica: 'Understanding their future patterns is crucial'

"This is the first study to consider how these extreme weather events in Antarctica might change."

A new study forecasts that the frequency of atmospheric rivers in Antarctica will increase dramatically while the precipitation they produce skyrockets.

What's happening?

Atmospheric rivers are like rivers in the sky, long and narrow regions of the atmosphere that can carry the equivalent of "the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Researchers in Antarctica used high-resolution climate models to project how the frequency of these atmospheric firehoses and the amount of precipitation they produce will change as our world continues to warm.

"This is the first study to consider how these extreme weather events in Antarctica might change in response to human-induced warming this century," climate scientist Michelle Maclennan told Earth.com. "Because atmospheric rivers deliver massive precipitation to Antarctica and significantly impact snowfall variability, understanding their future patterns is crucial to projecting Antarctica's contribution to sea-level rise."

A study conducted by an international team of scientists yielded some startling results. The forecast based on their findings is "a doubling of atmospheric river frequencies and 2.5-time increase in precipitation from 2066-2100 under present-day thresholds for atmospheric river detection."

The study's authors say their research shows that projections depend heavily on future emissions of heat-trapping gases and the methods used to identify atmospheric rivers in climate models.

Why are atmospheric rivers in Antarctica important?

Antarctica makes up a large portion of Earth's cryosphere, the part of the planet where water exists in solid form, including ice and snow. "The cryosphere, the white landscapes, is the canary in the coal mine of climate and biodiversity crises due to human pressures including greenhouse gas emissions," noted Antje Boetius, the director of the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research, at the One Planet - Polar Summit held in Paris in November 2023.

Our warming world is intensifying Earth's water cycle and helping supercharge extreme weather events. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, which atmospheric rivers can unleash.

It is estimated that Antarctica is warming nearly twice as fast as the rest of the world. The region's melting ice sheets and glaciers are contributing to sea-level rise. Since atmospheric rivers can hold huge volumes of moisture, any future changes to them will have a major impact on how much water levels rise.

An important report on the state of the climate, released last year, declared that sea levels reached a record high in 2023, as ocean temperatures also hit record highs. A recent report from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science warns of increasing threats to U.S. coastal cities with an expected acceleration of sea-level rise.

What's being done about more frequent and potent atmospheric rivers in the future?

Cooling off our planet is essential to tempering any future raging atmospheric rivers. This will require a large-scale transition away from dirty energy sources to renewable options. Recent developments in the renewable energy sector offer hope that we can scale up this shift. A Swedish company has launched a huge wave energy project in the United Kingdom designed to harness energy hidden within our oceans.

A seven-nation partnership, which includes the U.S., has joined forces to build a 60-foot-tall superconducting magnet that will be part of a vital fusion experiment in France, with the potential to revolutionize energy production.

Learning about critical climate issues and then sharing that information with friends and family can help raise awareness about the need to fight for the future of our planet. Being an advocate for change at work by discussing these issues with supervisors and coworkers can also have a significant impact.

