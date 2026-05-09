One of the most vital ocean currents is weakening, scientists say

The research suggested the Atlantic's western boundary is the first place to look for broader changes.

New research solidifies that a key Atlantic Ocean current that acts as a "conveyor belt" in the Northern Hemisphere is steadily losing steam.

Earth.com reported on a study from University of Miami scientists published in Science Advances journal that reveals direct evidence of a weakening Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation.

The AMOC helps moderate Europe's winters, influences rain patterns on multiple continents, and slows some sea-level rise along parts of the American coast. That is troubling news for communities like the Jersey Shore already facing flooding risk.

"A weaker AMOC can shift weather patterns, potentially leading to more extreme storms, changes in rainfall, or colder winters in some regions," senior author of the study, Shane Elipot, told Earth.com. "It can also influence sea-level rise along coastlines, affecting communities and infrastructure."

Unlike in previous research, the conclusion that the AMOC is weakening is based on actual ocean measurements and not mere projections or predictions.

Researchers looked at almost 20 years of readings from four western North Atlantic monitoring arrays spanning roughly 16.5 degrees north to 42.5 degrees north, according to the study. These arrays were literally attached to the seafloor and recorded consistent measurements at each spot.

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A shift at one site could be dismissed as an aberration or just noise. As Earth.com notes, though, finding the same downward trend across that span of the Atlantic points to a larger basin-scale change.

The study doesn't answer everything about the AMOC's weakening. The speed at which it's happening, the scope of it, and how long it's been going on remain unanswered, according to Earth.com.

Still, establishing that the models and predictions are backed by real evidence means that oceanographers now have a firmer grasp on the problem. The research also suggested the Atlantic's western boundary is the first place to look for broader changes.

"This research helps scientists better predict how the climate may change in the coming decades — information that governments, businesses, and communities use to prepare for future environmental conditions," Elipot concluded to Earth.com.

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