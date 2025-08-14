Experts stunned after trail camera captures creature believed nearly extinct: 'The species was practically unknown this far east'

Wildlife cameras have snapped images of two rare wildcat species in Kirthar National Park in Pakistan. The two species — the Asiatic caracal and the sand cat — often elude cameras to the point where they were presumed close to extinction in the area.

The team responsible for the camera-trap records is part of the Indus Fishing Cat Project. The cameras have been in place for around four years, but following reports of a caracal roaming in January, more cameras were set up next to a watering hole in the park. Out of 400 videos, only two captured a caracal in action; however, one video caught humans poaching the caracal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Jim Sanderson, the director and founder of the Small Wild Cat Conservation Foundation, said the videos show that there is firm proof the caracals are still in Pakistan, but, "as with most places, we have no idea if a self-sustaining population exists," he told Mongabay.

Ricky Reino, an Asiatic caracal species monitor and studbook keeper who reports on the European Zoo population, said that the sightings "give us better insight into species distribution and habitat preferences in the country."

Additionally, the IFCP cameras have captured the sand cat, a species with an unknown extinction status in Pakistan, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"The sighting of the sand cat in Pakistan is highly significant from both ecological and conservation perspectives since the species was practically unknown this far east of its range," said Zafeer Ahmed Shaikh, director of the IFCP.

Both cats were spotted in Kirthar National Park, which is very close to a major city with a population of 20 million. Even though the park has protective status, nearby sand mining activity and massive commercial development disrupt the animals' habitats, water sources, and privacy, which ultimately disrupts the delicate ecosystem in the area.

These small cat species are not currently listed as endangered, so the IFCP is focusing on direct conservation action. Every sighting is important, as it helps gauge population health and stimulate interest and funding for the parks and research. Only 3% of global field funding goes toward the 36 species of small cats.

Shaikh hopes that the photos will raise awareness and "stimulate scientific interest," bringing attention to the elusive small cats of Pakistan.

