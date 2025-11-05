Health officials issue warning as disease-carrying creature arrives in new US region: 'We're still learning about this'

An invasive tick species capable of reproducing without mating has arrived in Kansas, according to KAKE News.

What happened?

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment found the Asian longhorned tick attached to a canine in Franklin County during the previous week. This is the first time this species has appeared in the state.

This tick first appeared in New Jersey during 2017 and has since traveled west and is now present in 21 states across the country.

The species poses risks to both people and animals. In 2019, Virginia health officials detected Bourbon virus in one of these ticks, while Connecticut found another carrying ehrlichiosis. The Lone Star tick already transmits both illnesses, which can require hospitalization in more serious cases, in Kansas.

"We're still learning about this tick and the ecologic role that it currently plays and may play in the future in terms of disease transmission to humans. While the human health implications are uncertain, this tick has serious implications for animal health," said Dr. Erin Petro, state public health veterinarian with the KDHE, in a statement.

Why is this tick concerning?

Rising temperatures from our planet's overheating are allowing ticks to survive in areas where they couldn't before. Warmer winters mean fewer ticks die off during cold months, and longer warm seasons give them more time to spread and reproduce.

This particular tick's ability to reproduce without males makes it a bigger threat. A single female can create an entire population on her own, allowing the species to establish itself quickly in new areas.

If you own pets or spend time outdoors, you face increased exposure to diseases these ticks might carry. The financial impact on farmers and ranchers dealing with sick cattle could also affect food prices.

What's being done about invasive ticks?

Kansas officials are working with veterinarians statewide to monitor for additional sightings. The state's animal health commissioner has asked vets to stay alert and understand the risks this tick presents.

If you spend time outdoors, make sure to put your pant legs inside your socks and keep your shirt inside your waistband. Apply permethrin spray to what you're wearing and any outdoor equipment.

When you get home, examine your entire body, focusing on your waist, underarms, ears, and scalp. Bathing soon after outdoor time helps wash away ticks before they bite.

Look over your pets carefully, checking the area at the base of the tail, the space where legs meet the body, the face near eyes and inside ear flaps, and beneath any collars. Ask your vet about preventative products that protect your animals.

