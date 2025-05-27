Trail cameras reveal stunning glimpses of endangered wildlife in protected region: 'These natural treasures endure for future generations'

By using tools like trail cameras, researchers are using non-invasive methods to keep tabs on animal populations.

Trail cameras captured elusive sightings of a few endangered species in Oman in the first half of this year.

Times of Oman reported that the Arabian lynx, Arabian tahr, and Arabian wolf were recorded. They are all unique to the Arabian Peninsula and some surrounding countries.

This is great news for the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate in Oman, which is where the animals were found. These observations mean that natural resources are becoming balanced again.

The Oman Environment Authority has been observing the Arabian lynx since the 1990s. Trail cameras have observed the species at least since 2021.

Suhail bin Muhammad Al-Mushaykhi, an environmental systems specialist at the Jabal Samhan Natural Reserve, told Arabian Daily that 15 observations of Arabian lynx were captured between 2021 and 2023. Of those, five were caught by trail cameras.

Jabal Samhan is the largest nature reserve in Oman. As of 2023, it has an approximate population of 50 Arabian lynx.

While human activity is very limited inside the reserve, people can still visit and appreciate its environment. Being in nature can be great for your mental health. An experience like this can also drive home how we all affect each other within an ecosystem.

By using tools like trail cameras, researchers are using non-invasive methods to keep tabs on animal populations. Observing in this way allows animals to act as they would without human intervention. It can also aid in rehabilitating how an ecosystem functions.

Ahmed Salim Al Amiri, director of Al Dakhiliyah's Environment Department, has been pleased with Oman's use of trail cameras.

Al Amiri told the Times of Oman that local communities are critical "in supporting environmental efforts, stressing the need to comply with regulations protecting wildlife to ensure these natural treasures endure for future generations."

By monitoring animal populations, local researchers play a huge role in ensuring our environment's stability for years to come.

