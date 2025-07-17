Scientists stunned by 'remarkable' phenomenon found in trees threatened by deadly disease: 'Our new findings give us new hope'

A glimmer of hope has emerged for Britain's beloved ash trees. According to a new study published in Science, some wild ash trees are becoming genetically resistant to the deadly ash dieback fungus.

Researchers are calling the development a "remarkable" example of evolution in real time, according to The Guardian.

The disease, caused by the invasive fungus Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, has wiped out millions of trees across the United Kingdom and Europe and is projected to kill up to 85% of nonresistant ash trees, costing the U.K. an estimated £15 billion (about $20 billion).

But new DNA analysis of ash saplings growing after the fungus' arrival reveals subtle genetic shifts that are helping younger trees survive in infected forests.

"Our new findings give us new hope," said professor Richard Buggs of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and Queen Mary University of London. "Through the death of millions of ash trees, a more resistant population of ash is appearing."

One ash tree can produce up to 10,000 genetically unique seeds per year, providing numerous opportunities for natural selection.

Researchers found that saplings growing through fungus-laden leaf litter were more likely to survive if they carried certain genetic variations, confirming Charles Darwin's theory that countless small changes can fuel major evolutionary leaps.

This isn't just good news for the trees; it's a win for communities, public health, and local biodiversity.

Ash trees are vital to woodland ecosystems, supporting diverse insect and bird species. They also play an important role in purifying the air and capturing and storing carbon, a gas that contributes to rising global temperatures when released into the atmosphere.

Protecting the trees means cleaner air and a safer future for local communities.

While researchers say that human support may still be needed through selective breeding or gene editing, they're optimistic about what this breakthrough means for conservation science.

Similar inspiring stories, such as the evolutionary adaptation of old-growth forests and new strategies to protect trees from diseases, show that resilient ecosystems can thrive when science and nature work together.

Professor Richard Nichols of Queen Mary University London added, "We are watching evolution happen and what's remarkable is that it's happening so quickly, in a single generation."

"The findings highlight how vital it is to support natural regeneration in woodlands, furthering our understanding of how to best manage our ash woodlands," said Rebecca Gosling of the Woodland Trust.

