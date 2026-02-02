Scientists thrilled after capturing rare footage of unique creatures: 'The sighting ... is significant'

"This census is more than just a head count."

A recent survey inside a wildlife refuge in India has recorded notable sightings of endangered, vulnerable, and near-threatened bird species.

As reported by The New Indian Express, officials at the Asan Wetland conducted the annual Asian Waterbird Census, identifying 126 species in the region. Among the birds identified were the common pochard, Pallas's fish eagle, and the Asian woolly-necked stork.

The census also recorded several more species listed as vulnerable or endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. According to officials, the recent census reinforced the importance of conservation.

"The sighting of species like the steppe eagle and the Egyptian vulture is significant," a Chakrata Forest Division officer said, per the Express. "These birds are critically dependent on healthy wetland ecosystems for survival. Their presence confirms that Asan remains a crucial refuge along the Central Asian Flyway."

Nature reserves like the Asan Wetland are vital for protecting endangered species from habitat loss and maintaining the delicate balance of important ecosystems.

These conservation efforts not only preserve biodiversity but also ensure a sustainable food chain and water supply for the human population.

"This census is more than just a head count; it's an ecological health check," a volunteer with the census said, per the Express. "The data helps us pinpoint specific threats, whether they be habitat encroachment or water quality issues, allowing for targeted protection measures before the birds depart."

For years, researchers have observed the Asan Wetland, monitoring its water quality and its importance to the vital ecosystem. In a recent study, scientists emphasized the impacts that pollution has had on biodiversity in the wetland.

"Despite its biological significance, the Asan Wetland is currently under increased stress due to anthropogenic activities," the study stated. "The deterioration of water quality and the decline of biodiversity is being exacerbated by the pollution from adjacent settlements, agricultural effluent, habitat alteration, and tourism driven by birdwatching."

However, as the Asian Waterbird Census indicated, conservation efforts in the wildlife refuge appear to be playing a major role in righting the course and giving vulnerable species a fighting chance at long-term survival.

