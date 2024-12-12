Volunteers rally to eradicate invasive pest known as 'biological wildfires': 'You have to be very diligent about removing all of it'

"[It] can easily spread wildfires because it can carry and burn hotter than our Arizona plants."

A massive plant that can quickly grow up to four stories has spread throughout much of the United States, but a team of volunteers is on the case.

Arundo donax, or giant reed, grows as much as four inches in one day and tops out at 40 feet. Over the last two centuries, since it was brought here from Southeast Asia, it has taken root in 30 states across the West and South.

In Arizona, officials and volunteers are working hard to eradicate this invasive species, called "biological wildfires" by Willie Sommers, the invasive plant program coordinator for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Most concerning in the arid and wildfire-prone region is that the giant reed sucks up water and makes fires hotter. It also outcompetes native species and increases the risk of flooding.

"[It] can easily spread wildfires because it can carry and burn hotter than our Arizona plants," Sommers said to the Daily Star.

The perennial grass is also difficult to get rid of because it can replant itself. Since 2021, hundreds of volunteers in the Tucson area have helped remove around 100,000 pounds of the giant reed from Tanque Verde Creek. The Watershed Management Group recently received funding to continue its River Run Network program for three more years, restoring groundwater and surface flow, per the Daily Star.

"You have to be very diligent about removing all of it and taking that material out of the river system or away from the water and disposing of it in some way," Sommers said.

Once the plant is removed, it is collected in garbage cans and used for fencing or to feed goats. The volunteers, who meet weekly through May, have plans to plant native riparian trees and shrubs where they ousted the invasive reed. This will likely save taxpayers money in the long run, as rewilded spaces require significantly less maintenance and can even help prevent erosion.

Outside of Sedona in Cornville, another volunteer group, Friends of the Verde River, is removing giant reed to reduce the risk of fire, which have become more frequent and intense as global temperatures have risen. Funded through Forever Our Rivers, they use a wood chipper to shred the vegetation so it can cover trails and parking lots.

Such groups — some of which feature our furry friends — are vital to preserving the natural world.

"Arundo is just one of many invasive plants," Sommers told the Daily Star. "It's a challenging one, but fortunately we have organizations and agencies out there keeping an eye on it and doing their best to control it."

