Researchers discover staggering impact of ambitious projects on US waterways: 'It's really a great example'

After reviewing over 160 studies, researchers at Washington State University found that artificial beaver dams can replicate the benefits of real ones. These findings are a promising sign for restoring fish habitats and improving water quality.

According to WSU Insider, human-made dams have been shown to reduce summer water temperatures and lower flood risks. The evidence also suggested that the dams improve biodiversity and enhance wildfire resistance.

Replicating the benefits beavers naturally provide to the ecosystem is a huge plus.

After near-extinction in the 18th and 19th centuries, the species' population never fully recovered. Fewer beavers have altered the waterways many other species rely on, said WSU Insider.

But recreating the benefits of natural dams may help undo some of this damage. For instance, WSU Insider reported that one study found that an artificial dam led to population growth of the threatened steelhead.

"It's really a great example of how these beaver-mimicry practices can improve fish habitat and contribute to fish-population growth," said senior author Jonah Piovia-Scott, per WSU Insider.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service added that the pools of water created by the artificial dams can also help native plants thrive by acting as a natural filter. The structures also slow the water down, allowing more of it to infiltrate the ground.

Per the World Wildlife Fund, the filtration process can also remove pollutants, helping make community water supplies cleaner. Other studies have found that beaver dams can minimize the impacts of flooding and drought and protect bat habitats.

However, Piovia-Scott cautioned that it's unclear whether the same results would hold in other parts of the country. "There's a lot of good evidence coming out," he added, per WSU Insider. "But there's still a lot of work to be done to bridge the gap between the potential benefits and what's actually happening on the ground."

With that said, Piovia-Scott shared that the research is already having a tangible impact on local communities. WSU Insider explained that his work has led to partnerships with nonprofits, tribes, and restoration groups conducting similar research.

