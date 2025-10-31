Officials issue urgent warning after making disturbing discovery in local park that could threaten entire community

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by a problem that's literally growing under our feet, but it's not hopeless.

Living in a place like Pasadena, California, means you always have wildfire risk in the back of your mind. It's a fact of life. But what if the stuff planted right in your local park was making that danger even worse? That's the warning officials are now giving about an invasion of non-native plants taking over the city's beloved Arroyo Seco.

What's happening?

Walk through the Arroyo Seco, and you'll see them everywhere. There's the Tree of Heaven, which looks nice but grows so fast it creates dense, impassable thickets. That Black Mustard covering the trails? It was brought over by colonists.

The crazy part is that many of these plants, like English ivy, were originally sold for landscaping. Now, as Pasadena Now reported, the city is grappling with the consequences as these plants spread out of control. Some of them, like Castorbean, are even highly toxic to people and pets.

Why is this event concerning?

So why care about a few weeds? Because, as the Arroyo Seco Foundation points out, they're not just a few weeds. They are a tinderbox waiting for a spark, dramatically increasing the danger of wildfires in the community. They also push out the native plants that local birds and wildlife need to survive, which can wreck the entire ecosystem.

It has gotten so bad that residents are spotting other invaders, too. One person on Facebook mentioned seeing nasty plants like hemlock and fountain grasses spreading unchecked.

What's being done about this issue?

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by a problem that's literally growing under our feet, but it's not hopeless. The solutions just have to be smarter than the problem. You don't always have to reach for harsh chemicals. For instance, one amazing story from South Africa shows how scientists are fighting a toxic weed by using its natural enemy: a specific type of bug.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

Another breakthrough in the U.S. found a special fungus that can kill an invasive plant without harming anything else around it. These kinds of innovations show we have the tools to protect our community spaces. We just have to be willing to use them. If you want to dig deeper into these critical issues, there's a lot of helpful information out there.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.