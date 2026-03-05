  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities make disturbing discovery after high-speed car chase — here's what they found

The suspects are soon expected to appear in local court.

by Katie Dupere
Police in South Africa’s Northern Cape arrested three men following a dramatic high-speed car chase that led to the discovery of 84 endangered armadillo girdled lizards.

Local news station DFA reported the pursuit began after a station commander alerted officers to a vehicle suspected of being involved in protected species smuggling.

When police attempted to pull the car over, the driver allegedly refused to stop, sparking the chase. During the pursuit, the occupants were reportedly seen throwing items from the vehicle, which were later discovered to be 84 protected armadillo girdled lizards. 

The suspects were arrested, and the lizards were recovered by officials. The condition of the animals was not reported.

The armadillo girdled lizard is classified as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The species faces mounting threats to its survival, including habitat fragmentation, wildfires, and climate shifts impacting food and habitat availability. 

But the most urgent threat to this particular lizard is poaching, according to the Endangered Wildlife Trust. In fact, the armadillo girdled lizard is now considered one of the most heavily trafficked reptiles in Southern Africa, mostly sought after as an exotic pet.

Authorities reported that the lizards are estimated to be worth about 123,000 South African rand — or about $7,600 — on the black market.

The illegal pet trade directly contributes to the decline of wildlife populations, putting entire ecosystems at risk. Removing animals from their natural habitats pushes vulnerable species closer to extinction and disrupts the delicate ecological balance on which other plants and animals depend. That's why enforcing conservation laws and holding traffickers accountable is critical to protecting wildlife.

In this case, the alleged traffickers are soon expected to appear in local court on charges related to the illegal possession of a threatened or protected species.

