Adorable armadillo named Croissant shows off soccer skills in impressive display

There are animal videos, and then there are videos of animals like Croissant, an armadillo whose soccer skills should get him on a World Cup roster.

What happened?

In a TikTok video, the creator (@zoo.daddy) responded to viewer requests by saying, "A lot of people have been asking me to play soccer with Croissant. Alright, we can do that."

The challenge appeared to be no problem for the armadillo.

As the creator cheered from behind the camera, Croissant spent the clip enthusiastically tapping and nudging a small soccer ball around the enclosure.

"Show off your skills, Croissant," the creator encouraged. "Look at him go. He's doing it."

Croissant quickly won over viewers with his apparent athleticism and determination. And in a video with almost 4 million views, the creator also explained how Croissant gained those skills through training.

Why does it matter?

Animal videos often do more than provide a few moments of entertainment. They can help people connect with species they may know very little about and inspire curiosity about the natural world.

Videos like Croissant's can also encourage viewers to learn more about wildlife and appreciate species that receive less attention than more familiar animals.

Before you run to your local pet store, however, make sure you're familiar with your area's laws. The three-banded armadillo, which is Croissant's species, is the most commonly adopted armadillo. Like any other animal, these armadillos need a lot of care.

The TikTok creator's bio also mentions having a B.S. in wildlife conservation and an M.P.S. in animal science & behavior. While you don't need two degrees to take care of a pet, of course, it doesn't hurt to consult an expert. And learning from afar is always a great way to engage with these beautiful animals.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to cast Croissant as a soccer superstar.

"Ronaldo got nothing," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "Yoooo, let him cook," and a third imagined "Croissant speeding down the wing."

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