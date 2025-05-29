Crews work around clock after extreme storm damages fish hatchery facility: 'We won't know the total cost of renovation'

A trout hatchery is dealing with the consequences of intense rainfall that left the Arkansas facility with significant damage.

What's happening?

According to K8 News, the Jim Hinkle Spring River Hatchery in Mammoth Spring was flooded after massive amounts of rainfall in April. It's one of five hatcheries operated by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission that produce millions of fish each year for public waters.

Jason Miller, assistant chief of the AGFC's Fisheries Division, said debris was brought into the hatchery during the storm. Crews started their repairs after a damage assessment.

"The Commission authorized $500,000 to get us started on both the hatchery recovery and the initial work on other infrastructure throughout eastern Arkansas, but we won't know the total cost of renovation until we can get a few more inspections complete now that we've cleared off a lot of the debris," Miller said, per K8 News.

The AGFC said crews removed 26 dump truck loads of silt from the area, per the outlet. About 150,000 rainbow trout remain, but many were killed or escaped in heavy waters.

Why are extreme weather events concerning?

Over a four-day period in April, eight states in the Mississippi River Valley experienced the heaviest spring rainfall on record in the region since 1950. Researchers found that rising global temperatures made the flooding even more intense.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Human activities contribute to heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere that increase temperatures and trigger more frequent and powerful extreme weather events.

Burning dirty fuels such as coal, gas, and oil affects the climate more than other human activities, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Due to the warming climate, a larger percentage of precipitation occurs during strong single-day events.

Extreme weather events can lead to dangerous conditions for communities. In fact, the Climate Risk Index 2025 found that extreme weather has killed nearly 800,000 people and displaced millions over the last three decades.

What's being done about extreme weather?

Experts have issued warnings that extreme weather events will only become more destructive in the future. However, new technological advancements may help anticipate the storms and the aftermath.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists developed technology using artificial intelligence to predict flooding, and experts at Columbia University created an interactive tool to help governments prepare for natural disasters.

While resources to mitigate extreme weather continue to be developed, people can take steps to protect their homes. Installing solar panels with battery storage can help make homes more resilient during weather-related grid outages and lower energy costs. Resources such as EnergySage allow homeowners to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.