Researchers take bold action to combat deadly disease carried by insects: 'People ... have no idea'

Arizona researchers want the state's residents to send them their ticks to help track these parasites and the diseases they carry, including one rare but deadly illness.

What's happening?

Kathleen Walker, professor of entomology and an extension specialist at the University of Arizona, has been leading the Great Arizona Tick Check for the past two years, according to AZ Central.

The goal is to create a database to map the distribution of different species of ticks in the state, along with the diseases they can carry, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever. This deadly disease was first discovered in Arizona in 2003. While this illness was already known elsewhere, Arizona became the first place where scientists confirmed that brown dog ticks — found in every Arizona county — can carry the rare bacterium that causes it.

Walker told the news site that her team wants to find diseases in ticks before they find them in people. They're asking people to remove any ticks they find on pets, livestock, or themselves and send them into the UA lab. Once in their hands, Walker's team will ID the ticks and test them for pathogens. She said she also hopes the project will serve an educational role for area residents.

"It's rare in Arizona to encounter ticks, but when people do, they have no idea (about the risks)," she told AZ Central.

Why are tick-borne diseases concerning?

Out of the hundreds of ticks Walker's team has tested so far, none of them have had Rickettsia rickettsii, the bacterium that causes Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Nonetheless, it's out there. According to AZ Central, there have been over 500 reported cases and about 25 deaths in Arizona due to Rocky Mountain spotted fever since 2002. And fatality rates are seven times higher in Arizona compared to the national rate.

Nationally, concern about tick-borne diseases is growing, as warmer weather is enabling these arachnids to extend their ranges and active seasons. For instance, a deer tick was recently found on a dog in Montana — this species, which can carry Lyme disease, is traditionally found in the Midwest and the East Coast.

Lyme disease can lead to severe consequences like numbness or weakness in the hands and feet, rashes on various body parts, and irregular heartbeat, per the Mayo Clinic. AGS causes an allergic reaction to red meat and other products made from mammals.

What's being done about tick-borne diseases?

If you live in Arizona, one way you can help is by sending any ticks you find to the UA researchers — just follow the instructions on their website. Walker also urges people to seek medical attention if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Meanwhile, the best way to prevent tick-borne diseases is to avoid getting bitten by ticks in the first place. The CDC recommends treating clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin; avoiding wooded and brushy areas with tall grass and leaf litter; walking in the center of trails; and inspecting gear, pets, and clothing for ticks when you return inside from being outdoors.

