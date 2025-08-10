Suppliers issue warning amid surging demand for popular cosmetic product: 'If we lose it, we will lose everything'

Argan oil is a popular ingredient in cosmetics because of its ability to moisturize and protect the skin while delivering antioxidants and anti-aging benefits.

However, the growing demand for argan oil is straining Moroccan communities and damaging forests that can't keep up with this industry trend.

What's happening?

As Euro News reported, argan oil is in dwindling supply because of overharvesting and droughts threatening Moroccan forests.

Argan oil is derived from the fruit of argan trees, which grow in the hills between the Atlas Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. These are resilient trees that don't need much rain and can tolerate high temperatures. They can even tolerate drought conditions and goats feeding on them.

However, increased demand for argan oil is pushing even these hardy trees to their limits.

Meanwhile, the trees and oil they produce are deeply significant in local cultural traditions and rural ways of life.

"We must take care of this tree and protect it because if we lose it, we will lose everything that defines us and what we have now," said Hafida El Hantati, the owner of a cooperative that harvests argan fruit and presses it to produce oil.

Why are argan oil challenges significant?

In Morocco, trees are being destroyed at a rapid rate to meet the demand for argan oil. Meanwhile, worsening drought conditions are making it harder for new trees to grow and produce the fruit used to source argan oil.

Beyond the deforestation and drought, communities depend upon the industry to make a living and keep their cultural traditions alive. If Morocco's forests are depleted of argan trees, people's livelihoods will suffer, and economic challenges will arise.

Without the sustainable production of argan oil, vital ecosystems may also be destroyed. There is a geographic limitation to where argan trees grow successfully, and argan oil's labor-intensive production process lends itself to overexploitation and restricted scalability, especially as extreme weather conditions intensify.

"I'm the last generation that lived our traditions. Weddings, births, even the way we made oil. It's all fading," said El Hantati.

What can I do to support sustainable beauty products?

Argan oil is a disturbing example of how beauty industry trends have the power to deplete natural resources and impact individual lives and the planet.

The traditional cosmetics industry has been notorious for wasteful practices and a lack of regard for environmental conservation. Fortunately, there are beauty companies that prioritize sustainability and transparency in their products.

Choosing cleaner, greener cosmetic products will improve your beauty routine while helping you feel good about supporting trustworthy brands that deserve your business.

Beyond the products you buy, you can also reduce your negative impact on the environment by living more sustainably in daily life. For example, you can choose sustainably sourced wood, paper, and other tree products.

Household upgrades like solar panels can help you power your home with clean energy while making you less reliant on an expensive, stressed electrical grid.

