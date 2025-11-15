Researchers confirm first-ever sightings of rare creatures in new location — here's what's happening

Birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts have something exciting to celebrate in Tamil Nadu, reports City Air News. Two rare tern species — the Arctic Tern and the White-cheeked Tern — have been spotted for the first time at the Puthalam Saltpans in the Kanniyakumari District.

These sightings are not just a feather in the cap for local researchers; they're a glimpse into the remarkable journeys of migratory birds and the hidden treasures of our coastal ecosystems.

The Arctic Tern, which is famous for undertaking the longest migration of any animal on Earth, travels nearly 43,500 miles from the Arctic to the Antarctic each year. Seeing one in Tamil Nadu is extraordinary; it marks only the fifth confirmed record of this species in India.

Just a day later, the White-cheeked Tern, usually found in tropical coastal regions like the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, made its own surprise appearance.

Both sightings were logged on eBird, highlighting the global significance of Puthalam Saltpans as a stopover for migratory birds.

This discovery has real-world significance for communities and the environment. Saltpans like Puthalam provide crucial habitats for migratory birds, supporting a healthy and diverse ecosystem that benefits local fisheries and maintains the natural balance of coastal waters.

By helping to protect these areas, communities are helping to preserve biodiversity, which can help support food security and sustainable livelihoods.

People living nearby can enjoy birdwatching opportunities, eco-tourism, and a stronger connection to their local environment, all while contributing to the broader effort to protect migratory species.

The Puthalam Saltpans have now recorded 224 bird species, making them an important hub for wintering, feeding, and roosting birds. Past sightings of other Arctic-origin species, such as the Red Knot and Red-necked Stint, show that the area is a critical stopover on long migratory routes.

Preserving these habitats from threats like garbage dumping and encroachment ensures that future generations can continue to witness these remarkable natural events.

The arrival of the Arctic and White-cheeked Terns isn't just a rare birdwatching moment; it's a reminder of how interconnected humans and nature are.

Protecting these saltpans helps wildlife thrive, keeps ecosystems healthy, and enriches local communities, showing that even small conservation efforts can have a big impact.

