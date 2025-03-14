Scientists issue urgent warning about mysterious 'cold blob' in the ocean: 'Most likely underestimated'

As ongoing global warming causes spikes in ocean temperatures that lead to the melting of Arctic ice, scientists have uncovered an unforeseen consequence of this concerning phenomenon.

What's happening?

Earth.com highlighted a study in which scientists observed an unusual cooling area in the North Atlantic described as a "cold blob." The cold area indicates a weakening current in the Gulf Stream, which is essential to the climate regulatory system known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC.

Arctic ice melt causes freshwater to pour into the ocean, and weakened currents reduce the amount of warm water that reaches the region, creating unexpected cooling. Earth.com explained that this disruption "can change wind patterns, shift where and how much rain falls, and make extreme weather — like storms, droughts, and heat waves — more frequent and severe."

The weakened AMOC also hinders the ocean's ability to absorb carbon dioxide, causing heat to be trapped in the atmosphere and thus accelerating the rising of global temperatures.

Why is this important?

In addition to the environmental impact of weakened ocean currents and Arctic ice melt, there are economic consequences that many countries are unable to handle. The study pointed out that previous assumptions that a weaker AMOC would help cool the Northern Hemisphere proved unfounded, creating a murky outlook for the future.

"Our findings indicate that previous studies on AMOC weakening most likely underestimated the economic impacts," Felix Schaumann, a climate economist and co-author of the study, said, per Earth.com.

Melting sea ice also leads to rising water levels, which can affect coastal cities by increasing erosion and creating favorable conditions for bigger and stronger waves that could devastate certain areas. The changing weather patterns can have widespread ramifications, as Earth.com warned that "infrastructure will buckle, food systems will strain, and insurance costs will skyrocket."

What's being done about this?

There's no easy way to slow the melting of Arctic ice and stop the weakening of ocean currents, but the most immediate step is to reduce carbon pollution.

Investing in sustainable energy such as solar and considering transportation choices like carpooling, using public transportation, switching to an electric vehicle, or even riding a bike can significantly reduce the carbon pollution you contribute to the atmosphere.

