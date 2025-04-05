Scientists make disturbing discovery about invisible threat emerging from Arctic glaciers: 'The concentrations we measured were surprisingly high'

While methane emissions are often associated with human activity, scientists discovered an unexpected but significant natural source of these planet-warming gases.

What's happening?

As explained by Earth.com, a recent study determined that Arctic glaciers "are leaking substantial amounts of methane into the atmosphere." The research, which was published in the journal Biogeosciences, was conducted by Gabrielle Kleber and Leonard Magerl with the Arctic University of Norway's iC3 (Centre for ice, Cryosphere, Carbon, and Climate).

The researchers examined methane levels in groundwater springs and the melt river that drains from a glacier in central Svalbard and found that they reached "up to 800 times higher than the equilibrium level in the atmosphere, hitting a peak concentration of 3,170 nanomolar early in the melt season."

"We expected to see some methane in the meltwater, but the concentrations we measured were surprisingly high," Kleber explained. "Our isotopic analysis showed that this methane is geologic in origin and is released as the glacier retreats and glacial meltwater flushes through fractures in the rock."

It was also noted that the source of the methane was not microbial activity beneath the ice as initially expected. Instead, it had been trapped in the region for "millions of years" after originating from "ancient geological formations."

Why is this important?

While carbon emissions typically draw the headlines when discussing the top contributors to climate change, methane emissions are potentially even more dangerous. Methane is a greenhouse gas that is significantly more powerful than carbon dioxide — about 80 times as effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere over time.

With so much heat trapped in the atmosphere, temperatures are rising across the world, even in the Arctic. The increased temperatures lead to the melting of ice and glaciers that release methane, creating a circular effect that warms the planet even more and causes more melting.

"Methane is a much more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide over short timescales. Even though these emissions are seasonal, they could add up as more glaciers retreat," the research team warned.

What's being done about this?

The scientists suggested that further research is needed to understand the impacts of climate change on planet-warming emissions in the Arctic.

There are efforts around the world to reduce methane emissions and slow the warming of the planet. You can reduce your contributions to climate change by moving away from relying on fossil fuels and opting for sustainable energy resources.

