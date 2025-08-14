Expert sounds off on problematic feature of city landscaping: 'I found out the hard way'

A tree specialist posted a YouTube short about taking care of trees planted incorrectly in a major U.S. city.

The short, posted by YouTuber Andrew the Arborist (@Andrew_the_Arborist), shows the problems that come with trees planted suboptimally in Philadelphia. He explains that the two main issues stem from improper planting and soil compaction.

"Some of these trees were planted too deep, below grade," he says. He then points out that there are multiple potential causes of soil compaction. These include the impact of foot traffic and vibrations from the road and the subway. This makes it difficult for the tree to get the water and oxygen the roots need.

"Thanks to the seven National Park Service employees who manage the 60 acres here in Philadelphia," the short concludes.

Trees in cities are highly beneficial to residents and urban wildlife. The EPA reports that just a 10% increase in tree cover in New York City would save thousands of lives. Trees provide shade, help filter the air, and have a natural cooling effect.

However, these benefits can only come if they're properly managed. As an article by Eos noted, trees won't do well in an urban environment without help. The expertise shown in the video is an excellent example of the importance of proper care for trees.

Of course, even less populated, more spacious locales are still prone to tree-killing errors. The dreaded mulch volcano has claimed more than a few suburban trees. Similarly, a tree planted too deeply has the odds stacked against it.

However, landscaping doesn't have to be complicated. Rewilding a yard means working with native plants and eliminating the need for excess water and harmful pesticides — creating a yard that is both good for the environment and low-maintenance.

The comments were appreciative, and a few expressed some envy about the expert's occupation.

One said, "You have a dream job, congrats!"

One commenter was motivated to take action in their community, saying, "Thanks for that. The trees next to our farmer's market look like that. I'll bring it up with the city."

Another commenter was all too familiar with the problems shown in the video. "I found out the hard way about what happens when tree roots get buried too deeply… I lost a 3 year old American chestnut sapling because of it."

