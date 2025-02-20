Nonprofit announces massive project to help restore states devastated by recent hurricanes: 'To them, this is life-changing'

"The emotion that you see from people … is inspiring."

The Arbor Day Foundation plans to plant 10 million trees in areas of the United States severely affected by recent hurricanes.

As The Guardian reported, the nonprofit will focus its tree-planting efforts on six of the hardest-hit states over the next four years. Its goal is to restore natural habitats across Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida following Hurricanes Beryl, Debby, Helene, Milton, and others.

This work is crucial because 2024's supercharged and "astounding" Atlantic hurricane season caused extensive damage across the nation, including $500 billion in economic loss and at least 375 deaths.

The Arbor Day Foundation has existed for over 50 years, but this new tree-planting effort is its most ambitious commitment yet. To facilitate the planting of 10 million trees, it is working with local governments, community groups, individual volunteers, and corporate sponsors.

Trees are essential to the post-hurricane recovery process because they protect communities from extreme heat and boost resilience for the next storm. Trees create shade to regulate temperatures, improve air quality, and reduce stormwater runoff.

Research shows that the microbes in tree bark can even help break down planet-warming gases in our atmosphere. Meanwhile, another study suggests living near trees improves cardiovascular health.

The nonprofit also plans to prioritize neglected and deprived areas by planting fruit trees that provide food to local residents.

Debra Evenson, from Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, an environmental group that partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation, said: "We go into areas that are food deserts, where they don't have the funds to replant these types of big trees that grow and give shade and bear fruit. To them, this is life-changing."

The foundation will focus largely on the Tampa region of the Sunshine State because hurricanes destroyed so many trees there last year. More than 25,000 volunteers are expected to help with the project, with community giveaways to entice participation and special attention given to low-income neighborhoods and community areas.

The Arbor Day Foundation has planted more than 500 million trees in over 60 countries. Its website offers resources on how to become a planting partner and take local climate action through tree planting.

"The emotion that you see from people when they get to get a tree, to take home to plant, to be an active part of recovery, bringing life and hope and healing back to their neighborhoods and to their community is inspiring," Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation CEO, said, per The Guardian.

