Trail cameras capture stunning footage of rare predators on hunt: 'Fewer than 120 animals'

Wildlife cameras stationed throughout Oman's mountainous Dhofar region recorded two Arabian leopards hunting and eating their prey, the first footage of its kind ever captured, The Kansas City Star reported.

Conservationists with the Arabian Leopard Project placed cameras throughout the mountain range to track these rare cats. When staff examined the recordings, they discovered videos showing the leopards with a rock hyrax, a rabbit-sized animal found in the region. The cameras captured intimate details of the hunt that researchers had never witnessed in this species.

The footage shows one leopard eating the hyrax from atop a boulder, with a second leopard walking beneath. Other footage captures a leopard transporting the animal. These glimpses into leopard behavior provide data that would be impossible to collect through traditional observation methods.

This proof benefits both wildlife and people. Camera technology allows scientists to observe how at-risk animals hunt and live in their natural environment. Tracking leopard numbers and their predation helps conservationists safeguard these cats and their habitats.

When predator numbers remain stable, entire ecosystems benefit. That balance protects the food webs that humans also depend on for agriculture and natural resources.

Arabian leopards confront serious survival challenges. "Fewer than 120 animals are estimated to survive in small, isolated groups in Oman and Yemen," according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. The species could vanish from its natural habitat.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Oman has invested decades in protecting both the leopards and the animals they hunt. These efforts help maintain biodiversity, which supports everything from pollination to pest control in ways that benefit nearby residents.

For people living near leopard territory, successful conservation means healthier ecosystems that provide cleaner water, more stable soil, and better conditions for farming and grazing. Protected habitats also create opportunities for ecotourism, bringing economic advantages to surrounding areas while keeping wildlife safe.

The footage encouraged conservationists working to prevent extinction.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.